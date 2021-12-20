      Weather Alert

Security Experts: Don’t Click on Email Offers, Use Credit Not Debit Cards

Jim Michaels
Dec 20, 2021 @ 4:48am

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Doing a little last-minute online holiday shopping today?

Here are a few more tips:

The Interhack Corporation in Columbus recommends not clicking on email offers that appear to be from retailers.

Instead, go to the retailer’s website.

And another cyber expert says you never want to use the same username and password from your bank accounts on other sites.

That’s inviting hackers to shop area banks with your personal information.

And use a credit card rather than a debit card to make purchases.

