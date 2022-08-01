News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo
Several Charges Dropped Against Suspended Dover Mayor

By Jim Michaels
August 1, 2022 4:50AM EDT
Dover Mayor Richard Homrighausen

NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The suspended mayor of Dover faces fewer criminal charges now, but the serious charges remain.

The state dropped six tax-related counts against Richard Homrighausen.

they were fifth-degree felonies.

Homrighausen still faces three other felony charges including theft in office for allegedly pocketing $9200 in fees for weddings.

(An incorrect dollar amount was listed in an earlier version of the story. Our apologies for that error.)

