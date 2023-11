CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Quite an honor for the Stark County sheriff.

Sheriff George Maier has been elected 2024 president of the Buckeye Sheriff’s Association by his 87 peers across the state.

Though sheriffs are elected in Ohio, Sheriff Maier says their “duty transcends all political affiliations”.

He was officially sworn in on Tuesday.

He takes office on January 1st.