SOLAR ECLIPSE: 1,000 View It at MAPS

JACKSON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – There was plenty to do at the MAPS Air Museum on Monday, as well as a wide open space to take in the eclipse.

It was one of several venues where people gathered to take in the eclipse in totality.

And one young astronomical enthusiast at the MAPS Air Museum came prepared yesterday…

“Cambria” tells our Billy Beebe she also wisely purchased a filter for the viewing end of the telescope so she could safely view the eclipse.

A thousand people checked the event out at MAPS.