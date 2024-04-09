SOLAR ECLIPSE: Thrills, Without Traffic Backups

The moon covers the sun during a total solar eclipse seen from Progressive Field in Cleveland on Monday, April 8, 2024, before the Cleveland Guardians home opener baseball game against the Chicago White Sox. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Young and old alike, Ohio residents took in the Total Eclipse of the Sun on Monday, with many saying it was an unusual event, making it hard to describe.

Many in the area of totality noticed the temperature drop and the breeze picking up.

The best news for emergency managers and law enforcement was a real lack of significant traffic issues.

In fact, some of the scenarios mapped out by ODOT did not materialize.

There were slowdowns on eastbound I-76 and the Ohio Turnpike.

They were eclipse enthusiasts from the Pittsburgh area.

I-77 was largely problem-free.