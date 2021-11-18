Some Displaced Transition Home Residents Given Temporary Hotel Accommodations
Images from temporary Red Cross shelter at Canton YWCA (Courtesy American Red Cross)
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Canton YWCA and other organizations have moved 25 of the displaced residents from the damaged Gateway House II to a local hotel.
Thus, as cleanup continues at their living facility on Walnut Avenue NE.
The organizations were looking at options for feeding the men and women who are transitionally homeless and disabled.
They stayed Tuesday night on cots at the YW.
Yhis, after 32-year-old Donte Hill of Canton allegedly broke into their apartment building and set off the sprinklers.
There’s flood and electrical damage.
52 residents were impacted; the others sought other living arrangements.