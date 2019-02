The New England Patriots held the championship parade today to celebrate their sixth Super Bowl win. You would think after all the other Super Bowl champs parades, people would know how to act right; however, that was not the case for the fans who were caught on camera engaged in a violent brawl along the parade route. If you want to see the fracas, you can view the video at the link below.

