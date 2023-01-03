Sports ‘n Stuff 1/3/23

JT with the lighter side of sports and entertainment news. follow JT on Insta: @thejtturk

Week 18 in the NFL will see two games on Saturday.

Kansas City Chiefs @ Las Vegas Raiders (4:30pm ET) – The Chiefs keep the number one seed in the AFC with a win.

Tennessee Titans @ Jacksonville Jaguars (8:15pm ET) – The winner gets the fourth seed as champion of the AFC South.

Scott Stallings received his invite to this year’s Masters Tournament Apr 6–9, 2023…but it wasn’t for him. The invitation was supposed to go to PGA golfer Scott Stallings.

A simple mix-up, but it gets weird. Not only do they share the same name, but they live in the same state and are both married to a woman named Jennifer.

A new study found middle-aged people are 20% more likely to die early if they’re chronically dehydrated. And it also makes you 50% more likely to LOOK OLD.

Researchers tracked people’s health for 25 years. All the patients were over 45 when the study started. And the least hydrated ones were 50% more likely to show signs of early aging, including sunken eyes, sunken cheeks, and dry skin.

Lake Superior State University in Michigan released its annual list of words and phrases that need to be BANISHED in the New Year. Here are the ones they say we should stop using or overusing in 2023 . . .

1. “GOAT” . . . as in Greatest of All Time.

2. “Inflection point”

3. “Quiet quitting”

4. “Gaslighting” . . . even though it was just named Merriam-Webster’s Word of the Year for 2022.

5. “Moving forward”

6. “Amazing”

7. “Does that make sense?”

8. “Irregardless”

9. “Absolutely”

10. “It is what it is”

2023 is a rare “common year” because it started on a Sunday and will end on a Sunday. The last time this happened was in 2017 . . . and it won’t happen again until 2034. And, if you’re superstitious, there will be two “Friday the 13ths” this year . . . one this month and one in October.

This might be the DUMBEST guy of ALL TIME:

A guy in Italy had more than $20,000 in bonds, and was worried burglars might find them. So he hid them in his CHIMNEY . . . didn’t tell his wife . . . and she burned them while starting a fire for the holidays. (Play Dumbass from that 70’s show)

The number of players who have scored at least 70 points in an NBA game: Wilt Chamberlain (100, 78, 73, 73, 72, 70), Kobe Bryant (81), David Thompson (73), Donovan Mitchell (71), Elgin Baylor (71), David Robinson (71), Devin Booker (70).

Donovan Mitchell took control of the Cavs/Bulls game last night scoring 71 on route to the Cavs come from behind thrilling 145-134 overtime victory.

Next up for Cleveland, the tomorrow at 7pm vs. the Devin Booker-less Phoenix Suns.

50 years ago – In 1973, the New York Yankees were purchased by George Steinbrenner for $12 million. The Yankees are now worth $6 Billion.

36 years ago – In 1987, Aretha Franklin became the first woman inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

30 years ago– In 1993, the Buffalo Bills made the greatest NFL playoff comeback in history during an AFC wild card playoff game against the Houston Oilers. In the second half of the game, they came back from losing 35-3 to pull off a 41-38 victory. Today thoughts and prayers are with the Bills’ and safety Damar Hamlin who apparently went into cardiac arrest during their game at Cincinnati last night. Hamlin was transported to the UC medical center for further testing and treatment and is listed in critical condition.

Celebrity Birthdays today

Eli Manning is 42. Two time Super Bowl MVP. He played 16 seasons for the Giants. Btw, Peyton only won 1.

Mel Gibson is 67 (“Lethal Weapon” series, “Mad Max” series)