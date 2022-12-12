Sports ‘n Stuff 12/12/22

JT with the lighter side of sports and entertainment news. follow JT on Insta: @thejtturk

And then there were 4

The remaining FIFA World Cup schedule:

Tuesday – Argentina vs Croatia: 2pm ET on FOX

2pm ET on FOX Wednesday – France vs Morocco: 2pm ET on FOX

2pm ET on FOX Saturday – Semifinal Losers Meet Up: 10am ET on FOX

10am ET on FOX Sunday – Semifinal Winners Meet Up: 10am ET on FOX

The most mispronounced words of the year are to hard to pronounce, they’re listed here.

They include: “Edinburgh,” “Tua Tagovailoa,” “Zaporizhzhia,” and “Adele.”

Here are the top five movies at the North American box office this weekend:

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever $11.1M Violent Night $8.7M Strange World $3.6M The Menu $2.7M Devotion $2M

Terrell Owens is one of the best wide receivers to ever play in the NFL. Owens, a Pro Football Hall Of Famer, probably should have gone in on the first ballot.

Owens made six Pro Bowls and was a five-time First-Team All-Pro selection. He ranks sixth all-time with 1,078 career receptions, third all-time with 15,934 yards, and third all-time with 153 receiving touchdowns.

12 years out from his last NFL game, Owens believes he could still play in the NFL. In a recent interview on San Francisco radio station 95.7 The Game, he told hosts that a return to playing isn’t out of the question.

“Hey look, man, I’ve already kind of sprinkled some words out there. Like yo, if you guys need a receiver, I’m good. Listen here: third down, red zone, trust me. I’m a very valuable asset.

“I’ve been training … I’m already ready, I’ve already reached out to Jed York, I’ve already told him, ‘Yo, if you need somebody, I’m definitely a viable.

York is the CEO of the 49ers.

The Internet’s been buzzing with rumors that a new James Bond has been found. Though unverified, many are reporting that Aaron Taylor-Johnson will be the seventh man to play 007. He was most recently seen with Brad Pitt in “Bullet Train” and was the title character in the two “Kick Ass” films.

Doritos is giving away two Super Bowl tickets. But to win them, you have to shave a Dorito-shaped triangle into your head. It’s based on Bills linebacker Von Miller, who’s been rocking a triangle hairdo for a while.

You also have to come up with a name for the haircut, and post a photo online with “#NameThatTriangle” and “#Entry”.

You’ve got until January 15th to shave a triangle into your head, anywhere you like . . . come up with a name . . . and tag them in your post.

Your Top Ten AFI Films for 2022 are (in alphabetical order):

Avatar: The Way of Water

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All At Once

The Fabelmans

Nope

She Said

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

The Woman King

Women Talking

The Cavaliers travel to San Antonio to take on the Spurs tonight 8:30 Tip

Cavs are currently 17-10 3rd in the East

San Antonio is 8-18 14th in the Western Conference

Today is Monday December 12, 2022

Today in Sports and Pop Culture History

48 years ago – In 1974, “The Godfather: Part II” premiered in New York.

It later became the first sequel to ever win a Best Picture Oscar. The third “Lord of the Rings” movie, “The Return of the King” is the only other sequel to do it.

46 years ago – 1976 – Joe Namath played his last game with the New York Jets.

Today we Honor The late Frank Sinatra born on today’s date in 1915, The Chairman of the Board passed away in 1998.

He is among the world’s best selling musical artists with an estimated 150 million record sales.[1][2]