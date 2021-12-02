Sports ‘n Stuff 12/2/21

follow JT on
Insta: @thejtturkurk
MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred announced that with the league’s collective bargaining agreement (CBA) expiring, the league was officially in lockout mode as of 12:01 am ET. All 30 league owners voted unanimously in favour of the lockout.
Essentially the lockout prevents teams from holding workouts, or other team activities, with their current players and stops leagues from signing new ones. Players last negotiated a CBA back in 2016. This is the first work stoppage in the MLB since 1995. The Guardians could use the time to find a new sign company to hang their new sign at the gift shop.
There’s no set timeline on when the lockout would be resolved. As of now, spring training is set to start to begin on February 26, while Opening Day of the regular season is scheduled for March 31.
The NBA has decided to come down on the Bulls and the Heat for tampering—before free agency period officially started. After a lengthy probe, Chicago and Miami were both found to have been in violation and, the NBA has required each to forfeit draft picks. the decision surrounds the discussions the Heat and Bulls began with Kyle Lowry and Lonzo Ball—in the moments leading up to free agency. Because both, in essence, jumped the gun—and both stars did indeed end up signing with each respective team—the league determined that illegal contact among Ball, Lowry, and each franchise played a crucial role. Basically a slap on the wrist as each team will only forfeit there next second round draft pick.
The record for world’s loudest burp just fell after more than a decade. The previous record of 109.9 decibels was set by a guy from the U.K. in 2009. A guy in Australia just beat it with an insanely loud belch that was 112.4 decibels. Regular exposure to 100 decibels could effect your hearing.
A second season of “Young Rock” has been giving the go-ahead, and early buzz says fans can expect early versions of some big names. Casting notices have reportedly gone out for actors to portray The Undertaker, Triple H, Downtown Bruno Laurer, and The Brooklyn Brawler. There are also rumors of a “Memphis-themed” storyline which could see Jerry Lawler, Bam Bam Bigelow, and others.
The New England Patriots may have their next Tom Brady after all. Mac Jones in a Brady type move has filed a trademark for “MJ10.” Jones hopes to use the nickname on all sorts of apparel and merchandise as he looks to cash in on his new platform—and newfound success. TB12 hats were once everywhere in the region but there’s a “New Kid In Town!”
Elton John has dropped a surprise new documentary. He’s taken to Twitter to announce the arrival of a three-part film accompanying his collaborative album “The Lockdown Sessions.”
The movie will gives fans an intimate look at the making of the album, featuring appearances from Miley Cyrus, Rina Sawayama, Stevie Nicks, and Eddie Vedder. Other artists on the album include Nicki Minaj, Charlie Puth, Brandi Carlile, Lil Nas X, Stevie Wonder and many more.
The album was recorded during lockdown, after Elton was forced to put his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour on hold. “Inside The Lockdown Sessions” is streaming exclusively on Apple Music.
Ciara, Billy Porter & more are joining Ryan Seacrest for Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve. So make plans now…
Today is Thursday, December 2, 2021
Today in Sports History
1963 – The Major League Rules Committee banned the use of oversized catcher’s mitts. The rule went into effect in 1965.
1984 – Dan Marino (Miami Dolphins) threw his 40th touchdown pass of the season. Peyton Manning holds the record for TD passes in one season at 55 in 2013.
1997 – Latrell Sprewell’s $32 million contract was terminated by the Golden State Warriors. The termination came one day after Sprewell assaulted head coach P.J. Carlesimo.
Celebrity Birthdays:
Britney Spears is 40
Green Bay Packers’ QB Aaron Rodgers is 38 (FAST FACT: He was named NFL MVP in 2011 and in 2014)