Sports ‘n Stuff 12/6/21

The Detroit Lions won their first game of the season on a last second td, 29-27 over the Vikings.
They are still in the play-off hunt
BetOnline did a study to see which NBA team has the whiniest fanbase. They surveyed Twitter for one month to see whose fans complained the most about officiating. Here are the results
1. Lakers
2. Knicks
3. Nets
4. Bulls
5. Warriors
6. Cavaliers
7. Suns
8. Heat
9. Bucks
10. Clippers
There’s a one hour special coming to Amazon Prime Video, “Shatner In Space.” The special will show the events before, during and after the “Star Trek” star blasted off, and will premiere on December 15th.
Michael Strahan blasts off this coming Thursday.
Tommy Fury has pulled out of his fiercely-anticipated bout with Jake Paul on December 18th, with Jake Paul confirming the reason is due to a ‘medical condition.’
Fury will be replaced by Tyron Woodley.
The UFC star Woodley was defeated by Paul in Cleveland earlier this year
(Play Rocky…”Thought there wasn’t gonna be no rematch”)
It was another quiet weekend at the domestic box office, so “Encanto” had no problem nabbing the top spot. Disney’s new animated musical made $27-point-two-million for its second weekend.
Rounding out the top five is “Ghostbusters: Afterlife,” “House of Gucci,” “Christmas With The Chosen,” and “Eternals.”
An assistant coach with the Texas Longhorns football team is being sued because his animal bit a kid.
It wasn’t the coach’s dog—it was his pet monkey that bit a kid.
Texas assistant Jeff Banks had set up a haunted house this past Halloween with his girlfriend. After two neighborhood kids went through the house, they were greeted by Banks pet monkey in the backyard who was trained to give the kids high-fives. Only, the monkey didn’t slap hands he bit the kid.
Probably not the best recruiting tool for Longhorn football.
CFP playoff rankings
- Alabama
- Michigan
- Georgia
- Cincinnati
College Football Playoff: 2021 semifinal pairings
Goodyear Cotton Bowl
Friday, Dec. 31, 2021 | 3:30pm ET, ESPN
(4) Cincinnati vs. (1) Alabama
AT&T Stadium – Arlington, TX
Capital One Orange Bowl
Friday, Dec. 31, 2021 | 7:30pm ET, ESPN
(3) Georgia vs. (2) Michigan
Hard Rock Stadium – Miami Gardens, FL
CFP National Championship
Monday, Jan. 10, 2022 – 8pm ET, ESPN
Lucas Oil Stadium – Indianapolis, IN
Ohio State moved back in to the AP top 25 in mens college hoops after beating #1 Duke last week and road win at Penn State yesterday. The Buckeyes are #21
College AP top 10:
- Purdue
- Baylor
- Duke
- UCLA
- Gonzaga
- Villanova
- Texas
- Kansas
- Alabama
- Kentucky
The Cavaliers split the weekend games 116-101 Friday at Washington
Dropped a heart breaker yesterday at home to the Jazz 109-108.
Friday’s win was 2nd time in franchise history the Cavs have swept a 3 game road trip vs teams with a winning record
The 1st 3 game road sweep against all plus .500 opponents since 1975
Cleveland travels to Milwaukee to face the Bucks tonight at 8pm
Today is Monday, December 6, 2021
Today in Sports History
1960 – Gene Autry and Bob Reynolds bought the Los Angeles Angels baseball franchise by the American League.
1990 – The National Hockey League granted a membership to the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Ottawa Senators.
In Music history:
|1993 – The Eagles taped a video for Travis Tritt’s version of “Take It Easy” which led to their reunion.
Jonny Manziel is 29. Heisman winning Texas A&M quarterback. He played two seasons with the Cleveland Browns, before the CFL and AAF.