Sports ‘n Stuff 2/24/22

Aaron Rodgers is expected to tell the Packers his decision about the future “soon” according to ESPN’s Dianna Russini.
The back-to-back NFL MVP could’ve played his last snap in Green Bay. There are also rumblings that he could retire.
Russini notes that “multiple teams” have trade offers on the table, should Rodgers ask the Packers for a trade.
The Broncos are expected to make a serious run at Rodgers, should he ask the Packers for a trade.
The Packers are $43million in the whole with the salary cap & are the only team to not use the franchise tag over the past decade. Could that change with Davante Adams?
Stay tuned!
As far as Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, his legal situation complicates any effort to work out a long-expected trade.
He faces two tracks, criminal and civil. His lawyer, Rusty Hardin, said Monday in open court that he expects the grand jury to make a decision regarding whether Watson will be charged with any crimes and the level of the charges (felony or misdemeanor) will be determined by April 1.
The civil cases, brought by 22 massage therapists, undoubtedly won’t be. So the question becomes whether teams would refrain from trading for Watson while the civil cases are pending.
Per a source with knowledge of the situation, multiple teams are indeed willing to make the deal, as long as the criminal situation is resolved. Last year, the Dolphins insisted on settlement of all cases before a trade would be finalized. The Panthers were willing to make the deal regardless of the civil (or criminal) cases, but Watson didn’t want to waive his no-trade clause for a trade to Carolina.
Sports betting certainly isn’t an exact science. Sometimes, it’s just about luck. One bettor had some insane luck on Wednesday, when they hit on a 23-leg parlay to win a whopping $532,000.
The best part? The bettor only placed $1.10 on the lucky wager, which carried +90869356 odds.
This particular bettor’s parlay featured a mixture of spread and moneyline bets across the 23 legs.
Wednesday Random facts:
Police around the country make a surprisingly high number of trips to Chuck E. Cheese’s . . . because of fights between ADULTS. In fact, in a lot of cities, there are more fights at Chuck E. Cheese than any other restaurant.
The longest-running TV show in America is . . . “Meet the Press”. It’s been on for 74 years and they’ve done over 3,600 episodes and with what’s going on in Ukraine and Russia, look for “Meet the Press” to last a good long time.
It’s still a while until Easter, but Peeps has a new customizable “My Peeps” option, while supplies last. You can “pick your chick” . . . “pick your dip” . . . and then add the topping of your choice. A box of them costs $30.
Peepsandcompany.com
Pepsi has announced a new product that they claim is its “most ambitious feat yet,” Nitro Pepsi. Billed as the first-ever nitrogen-infused cola, Pepsi says it has a “smoother” and “creamier taste” than regularly carbonated sodas. The release will be with two flavors, regular and vanilla, and it will show up on shelves on March 28th.
What makes Nitrogen so interesting? It’s previously turned up in coffee drinks and beer because in gas form, nitrogen gives beverages a foamy, silky texture.
From the NBA on TNT:
LeBron James is at it again & he has no issues with referring to himself as the GOAT. In fact, he can tell you the exact moment when he became the GOAT. It was when he helped bring his Cleveland Cavaliers a championship after being down three games to one. At that moment, James felt like he was “the greatest basketball player people have ever seen in all the facets.”
Through the first three years of his career, Greg Oden played 85 games and missed one entire season. Assuming Zion doesn’t play this season, he will have played 85 games through the first three years of his career with one entirely scrapped season. That is not the comparison anyone wants to make, but it’s impossible to ignore the possibility that Williamson’s career could he headed down the “what could’ve been” road.
It’s too early to say that for sure, and certainly nobody wants to think the worst. But Williamson’s repeated foot and knee problems, at his size and considering the athletic force with which he plays, are looking like the brightest of red flags. He sprained his knee at Duke. He tore his meniscus his rookie year. He broke his foot this offseason and reportedly may require a second surgery. We have seen pictures of him that don’t exactly suggest he’s keeping himself in shape. You put 300 pounds, give or take, on top of recurring knee and foot problems, and you can start to do your own math.
Speaking of injured NBA players
All-Star guard Darius Garland will miss Cleveland’s game Thursday night at Detroit because of a back issue that has slowed him for weeks, while newly acquired guard Caris LeVert is sidelined by a sprained right foot.
Tip off tonight is at 7pm in the Motor City.
Today is Thursday, February 24, 2022
Today in Sports History
1937 – Lou Gehrig did a screen test for the role of Tarzan. Johnny Weissmuller eventually got the part.
1980 – In Lake Placid, NY, the U.S. hockey team defeated Finland 4-2 to win the gold medal at the Winter Olympic Games.
1987 – Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, of the Lakers, made his first three-point shot in the NBA. He was a rookie in ’69.
Mic Drop Birthday today:
Boxing Champ Floyd Mayweather Jr. is 45 (Widely considered to be one of the greatest boxers of all time, undefeated as a professional, and a five-division world champion, Mayweather won fifteen world titles and the lineal championship in four different weight classes twice at welterweight)
The late Abe Vigoda (1921 – 2016) (“The Godfather,” “Barney Miller” “Fish”)
Today is World Bartender Day – Tip your bartenders!