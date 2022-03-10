Sports ‘n Stuff 3/10/22

JT with the lighter side of sports and entertainment news. follow JT on Insta: @thejtturk
A batch of 37 new emojis are hitting iPhones next week, including the “Pregnant Man” emoji that made waves when it was announced last year. Other new ones include a melting face emoji, puppy dog eyes, and a low battery emoji.
Which brings us to this
Do you really need to change all your passwords every year? One cyber security expert says NO. As long as you use different passwords for different sites . . . each one is at least 12 characters long . . . and they’ve never been part of a data breach, you NEVER need to change them.
For March Madness, an annual study ranked the best cities to live in if you’re a college basketball fan. Researchers looked at 292 cities with at least one Division One team, and ranked them according to things like winning percentage . . . ticket prices . . . and how passionate fans are on social media.
First place overall this year goes to Durham, North Carolina, which has Duke University and UNC nearby. Next is Storrs, Connecticut, where UConn is, and third is Lexington, Kentucky, where the Wildcats play.
The best big cities for college basketball fans are Lexington, Kentucky . . . Los Angeles . . . Philadelphia . . . Washington, D.C. . . . and New York City.
The best midsize cities are Durham, North Carolina. Ann Arbor, Michigan (proving Michigan is a basketball school). . . Norman, Oklahoma . . . South Bend, Indiana . . . and Salt Lake City, Utah.
Move over, Patrick Mahomes. Aaron Rodgers is now the highest-paid player in the NFL after inking a four-year $200 million deal with the Packers.
Rodgers now tops the list of highest earners in the NFL based on average annual salary, clearing Mahomes’ deal annually by $5 million. Rodgers will bag $50 million a year.
The Top 5 earners in the NFL are all QB’s.
Following Rodgers and Mahomes:
#3 Josh Allen of Buffalo just north of $43Million
#4 Dak Prescott of Dallas – $40Mill
#5 Deshaun Watson – $39Mill.
Upon joining the Rams, Odell Beckham Jr. totaled 27 catches for 305 yards and five touchdowns in eight regular-season games. He was even more efficient in Los Angeles’ four playoff games, catching 21 of his 26 targets for 288 yards and two touchdowns. In Super Bowl LVI, Beckham looked like he was on his way to an MVP-caliber performance catching two passes for 52 yards and a touchdown, but suffered a knee injury that forced him out of the game and was later revealed to be a torn ACL.
As Beckham looks toward unrestricted free agency next week, that knee injury is expected to be a major factor given that he likely will miss a sizable amount of the 2022 season. That said, teams will still likely be very interested in adding a dynamic talent to the roster for the late-season push, making him one of the more intriguing free agents to hit the market this offseason.
Potential landing spots for OBJ could be
Return to the Rams
The New England Patriots
The Green Bay Packers
After being released by the Browns in early November, Beckham inked a one-year deal with the Rams that paid him just $1.25 million for the second half of the season.
According to Spotrac, Beckham is now projected to fetch a contract that pays him an average annual salary of $13.1 million over two seasons.
Still…No Deal! In Major League Baseball. The Lockout approaching 100 days.
The league would like to institute an international draft for the first time ever, something the players union reportedly isn’t a fan of. That would also be tied into draft-pick money that would go to free agents that bail from their old teams. Beyond that, progress was made during negotiations, but no deal was reached. With that, commissioner Rob Manfred announced last night that regular season games have been “postponed until April 14th.” That’s two weeks of the regular season gone for those scoring at home.
Major League Baseball has entered into a deal with Apple that would insert them into the “live coverage” game. “Friday Night Baseball” will feature a double-header of games which will be streamed live on Apple+ in eight countries when, AND IF, the regular season begins. With the deal comes exclusivity, and the games will only be available through Apple+…that means no regional coverage. So much for finally making fans happy…especially those who already pay through the nose for MLB TV and get screwed out of regional games as it is.
Ohio State plays Penn State tonight at 9pm in the Big Ten Tournament
The Cavs have the night off but the game of the week in the NBA is
The Brooklyn Nets play the 76ers at 7:30 tonight at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on TNT
Today is Thursday, March 10, 2022
Today in Sports & Pop Culture History
1941 – The Brooklyn Dodgers announced that their players would begin wearing batting helmets during the 1941 season.
19 years ago – In 2003, AC/DC, the Police, the Clash, Elvis Costello and the Attractions, and the Righteous Brothers were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
14 years ago – In 2008, Madonna, John Mellencamp, were inducted, along with Leonard Cohen, the Dave Clark Five, and the Ventures
Celebrating Birthdays today:
Chuck Norris is 82 (“Way of the Dragon,” “Walker Texas Ranger”)
Singer and Judge on the Masked Singer, Robin Thicke is 45
Btw, Masked singer season 7 debut last night, McTerrier was sent packing. No longer on the show is celebrity cake chef and television personality Duff Goldman.
Former American Idol, Carrie Underwood is 39