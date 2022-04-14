Sports ‘n Stuff 3/14/22

JT with the lighter side of sports and entertainment news. follow JT on Insta: @thejtturk
The Batman now has a solid premiere date on HBO Max. The Warner Brothers blockbuster will launch on the streaming service on Monday, April 18, and also will air on HBO on Satuday, April 23 at 8 PM ET.
All theatrical releases are slated to hit the streaming service 45 days after their debut in cinemas.
The pic has grossed $735 million worldwide, $359 million domestic.
J-Lo and Ben Affleck got engaged “again” over the weekend and A-Rod got trolled over it.
During the Sunday Night Baseball broadcast on ESPN 2, sports broadcaster Michael Kay hinted at the news while discussing the Yankees vs. Red Sox game with Rodriguez. “It’s a great time in sports,” Kay, said.
“You have a new Masters champion, NBA playoffs are about to start, baseball is in full swing, people getting engaged. I mean, it’s a happy time in the world.”
Rodriguez then sat in silence for several seconds before changing the subject back to the game.
MLB Opening Weekend, when one better put $10 on a 13-leg parlay for Saturday’s action…taking the total runs under in each game. Amazingly, that ticket ended up being a winner, and paid out a healthy $46K.
Elon Musk is offering to buy Twitter, which has lit up Twitter.
But Tom Brady, known for using the social media site had a question for the potential new owner.
It involves his infamous NFL combine shirtless picture So Brady tweeted at Musk, asking: “If you buy twitter can you delete the combine photo?
Elon Musk has made an offer to buy Twitter and take it private, saying he believes the company valued at $41.4 billion needs to be “transformed.”
A social media app called BeReal came out a while back, but it’s blowing up right now. And it’s all about showing your friends what’s REALLY going on in your life.
Things like Instagram and Facebook are full of photos that we set up, pose for, or add filters to. But BeReal doesn’t allow any filters.
Once a day . . . at a random time . . . you get an alert telling you to post a picture of what you’re doing at that exact moment. It actually takes two pictures simultaneously . . . one with the front camera on your phone, and one with the back camera.
You only have two minutes to post, so there’s no time to add a filter. And the app doesn’t have editing tools anyway.
You don’t see your friends’ photos until you’ve posted one, so you can’t just creep on people without being part of it. If you miss the two-minute window, you can still post, but everyone will see that you did it later.
Interesting random fact as we continue to celebrate the movie “The Godfather” turning 50.
Godfather” director Francis Ford Coppola made more money making wine than he did making movies.
Since 2017, there’s been a story floating around that’s gaining steam again. It’s about Magic Johnson turning down a deal with Nike in 1979 that would’ve made him a billionaire today. According to Johnson, when he first got out of college the shoe companies came calling.
- Among them, Phil Knight, who’d just started Nike, who “said something about stocks.” But Magic “didn’t know nothing about stocks,” and had be followed McKnight’s suggestion? It would be worth a reported $5.2-billion today.
Celebrity Birthdays Today:
Brad Garrett is 62 (“Everybody Loves Raymond,” Tony Bolagnavich in the Jimmy Johns TV commercials )
Baseball legend Pete Rose is 81 among others, Rose holds records for most at bats 14, 053 and base hits 4,256 in MLB history.
Today is Thursday April 14
Today in sports and Pop Culture history
157 years ago – In 1865, President Lincoln was shot and mortally wounded by John Wilkes Booth, while attending the comedy ”Our American Cousin” at Ford’s Theater in Washington. Lincoln died the following morning.
110 years ago – In 1912, the “unsinkable” Titanic collided with an iceberg on its maiden voyage and began sinking. 716 passengers survived and 1,517 drowned in the icy water. (Play Celine Dion – My heart will go on)
1925 – WGN became the first radio station to broadcast a regular season major league baseball game. The Cubs beat the Pirates 8-2.
29 years ago – In 1993, Don Calhoun of Bloomington, Illinois, got a free ticket to the Chicago Bulls / Miami Heat game from a friend.
A member of the Bulls promo staff approached him during the second quarter and asked if he’d like to take a FULL-COURT shot at half time for $1 million.
He accepted . . . he sank the shot . . . and he went home a millionaire! The reason the promo staff picked him: He was wearing SHINY GOLD BOOTS!
2002 – Tiger Woods became the third player to win back-to-back Masters titles. It was the third Masters title of his career.
Four years ago – In 2018, Bon Jovi, The Cars, Dire Straits, the Moody Blues, and Nina Simone were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.