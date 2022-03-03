Sports ‘n Stuff 3/3/22

JT with the lighter side of sports and entertainment news. follow JT on Insta: @thejtturk
The newest members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame are
tackle TONY BOSELLI,
wide receiver CLIFF BRANCH,
safety LeROY BUTLER,
official ART McNALLY,
linebacker SAM MILLS,
defensive end/defensive tackle RICHARD SEYMOUR,
coach DICK VERMEIL and
defensive tackle/defensive end BRYANT YOUNG.
You spent time as a quarterback coach,,,,as far as position coaches, not coordinators and obviously the head coach
who’s more important on the staff than the offensive line coach
As far as film is concerned, we can’t remember an NFL coach who’s been portrayed in the movies more than you.
The question isn’t
Who plays a better Dick Vermeil, Dennis Quaid in the American underdog or Greg Kinnear in invincible?
Our question is,,,who would you want to play you in the movies?
How were you able to take 15 years off of coaching in the NFL and come back with such success including a Super Bowl championship?
Take us through
What ran through your mind on that last play of the Super Bowl 34 IN Atlanta
linebacker Mike Jones tackled wide receiver Kevin Dyson one yard short of the goal line to prevent a potential game-tying touchdown.
Steve McNair
23-16
Coach John Madden said that the busts talk to each other at night, if that’s the case, who is your first conversation your bust will have upon induction?
Vermeil first came to the attention of the football world in 1974 as the new head coach at UCLA. He was hired by the Eagles in 1976 but left the job after the 1982 season, famously citing “burnout” (a term that hadn’t yet entered the vernacular). He stayed away from the sidelines for 15 years, spending much of that time as a TV analyst. It was during the latter years of his self-imposed exile that he began the process that ultimately led to the founding of Vermeil Wines.
The Rams lured him back to the NFL in 1997 and, in 2001, he moved across Missouri to take the helm of the Kansas City Chiefs. He stayed there until officially retiring in 2005