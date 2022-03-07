Sports ‘n Stuff 3/7/22

follow JT on
Papa John’s is currently hiring professional baseball players who aren’t playing due to the MLB lockout. Atlanta Braves players DANSBY SWANSON and JOC PEDERSON already took up the offer and did a shift at a Georgia location.
Random fact of the day on a gloomy Monday will make you feel better:
The first song that hit #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in two different decades was: Rupert Holmes’ “Escape (The Pina Colada Song)”. It was the last number one hit of 1979, and also had that spot the second week of 1980.
A guy in Palm Coast, Florida recently got pulled over for speeding and offered the cop THREE different excuses. (Palm Coast is about 30 miles north of Daytona Beach.)
They pulled him over for running a stop sign and doing 50 in a 30-mile-per-hour zone.
First, the guy claimed he’d just bought the car, and was only speeding because he didn’t know how to get it out of “sport mode.”
Then his story changed, and he claimed he only ran the stop sign to avoid another car that was coming. But the cop had seen the whole thing and said that wasn’t true.
So then his story changed again . . . and he claimed he’d just found out PUTIN was threatening to NUKE THE WORLD. So he was rushing home to read the news.
They just released the video, but the stop happened on February 24th. The first day of the invasion
Police posted the video with the hashtag, “Russian Home.” (As in, “rushin’ home” to avoid the fallout.)
Kirk Herbstreit is picking up a new gig. The former Ohio State quarterback will reportedly be the color commentator for Thursday night NFL games on Amazon, according to NBC Sports’ Peter King. He is expected to remain with ESPN for college football coverage.
Amazon has not yet announced who its play-by-play commentator for Thursday Night Football will be, though NBC’s Al Michaels has been linked to the job for some time while Fox’s Joe Buck could also be a candidate.
The Thursday night games called by Herbstreit will be available exclusively on Amazon Prime Video and will not air on traditional TV except for in the local markets of the two teams playing.
Worthington-based company, won a $100,000 grant from the Ohio Third Frontier Technology Validation and start up fund to help move their exciting tech forward.
They want to integrate the level of battery technology into smart clothing to create connected clothes that can resist heat and be run through the washing machine.
The field is projected to be a $5.3 billion market by 2024.
MLB and the Players union met yesterday for approximately 90 minutes and still could not resolve the lock out. Going on 95 days with no end in sight and more delays could be announced at any moment.
Here’s a look at the top films of the weekend…
- “The Batman,” $128.5M/Wk 1
- “Uncharted,” $11M
- “Dog,” $6M
- “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” $4.4M
- “Death on the Nile,” $2.7M
Bad weekend for Ohio State Hoops, Mens and Women’s
The Lady Buckeyes lost to 5 seed Indiana in the Big Ten tournament semi finals 70-62
And the Men’s team lost to Michigan yesterday 75-69
The Men’s team did not reach a double bye in the Big Ten Tournament and will wait for the winner of the Penn State/Minnesota Thursday at 9pm from Indy.
It looked like a promising weekend for the Cleveland Cavaliers as they led the Philadelphia 76ers by more than
20 points in the first half Friday night before falling to the Sixers 125-119
Things got kind of better yesterday as The Cavs beat the Raptors 104-96.
A costly victory as they lost All Star Center Jarrett Allan to a broken finger and a quad contusion.
He is out indefinitely.
Today is Monday, March 7, 2022
Today in Sports History
1954 – The NBA raised the baskets from 10 feet to 12 feet for an exhibition game between the Minneapolis Lakers and Milwaukee Hawks.
1970 – Austin Carr (Notre Dame) scored 61 points against Ohio University. The feat was an NCAA tournament record.
1974 – New Orleans became the 18th NBA franchise. The team was bought by nine people for $6.15 million. Although they’re not the Jazz, The New Orleans Pelicans net worth is estimated at $1.53billion.
1983 – ESPN televised the first live professional football game on cable. The game was between the USFL’s Birmingham Stallions and the Michigan Panthers.
1987 – Mike Tyson became the youngest heavyweight titlist when he beat James Smith in a decision during a 12-round fight in Las Vegas, NV. He was 21.
Celebrity Birthdays today:
Bryan Cranston is 66 (“Saving Private Ryan,” “Malcolm In The Middle,” “Breaking Bad,” “Seinfeld” “Argo,” “Sneaky Pete”)
Hall of Fame NFL wide receiver-turned-politician Lynn Swann is 70 (He was drafted by the Steelers in the first round of the 1974 NFL draft. With the Steelers, Swann won four Super Bowls, was selected to three Pro Bowls, and was named MVP of Super Bowl X. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2001.
J. Geils Band frontman Peter Wolf is 76