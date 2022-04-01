Sports ‘n Stuff 4/1/22

JT with the lighter side of sports and entertainment news. follow JT on Insta: @thejtturk
Odds are now out for the 2022 season, provided by DraftKings.
2022 NFL WIN TOTALS BETTING ODDS
- Arizona Cardinals 9 (Last Season – 11)
- Atlanta Falcons 5 (Last Season – 7)
- Baltimore Ravens 9.5 (Last Season – 8)
- Buffalo Bills 11.5 (Last Season – 11)
- Carolina Panthers 6 (Last Season – 5)
- Chicago Bears 7 (Last Season – 6)
- Cincinnati Bengals 10 (Last Season – 10)
- Dallas Cowboys 10.5 (Last Season – 12)
- Denver Broncos 10 (Last Season – 7)
- Detroit Lions 6 (Last Season – 3)
- Green Bay Packers 11 (Last Season – 13)
- Houston Texans 4.5 (Last Season – 4)
- Indianapolis Colts 9.5 (Last Season – 9)
- Jacksonville Jaguars 6 (Last Season – 3)
- Kansas City Chiefs 11 (Last Season – 12)
- Los Angeles Chargers 10 (Last Season – 9)
- Los Angeles Rams 10.5 (Last Season – 12)
- Las Vegas Raiders 8.5 (Last Season – 10)
- Miami Dolphins 9 (Last Season – 9)
- Minnesota Vikings 9 (Last Season – 8)
- New England Patriots 8.5 (Last Season – 10)
- New Orleans Saints 8 (Last Season – 9)
- New York Giants 7 (Last Season – 4)
- New York Jets 5.5 (Last Season – 4)
- Philadelphia Eagles 8.5 (Last Season – 9)
- Pittsburgh Steelers 7.5 (Last Season – 9)
- San Francisco 49ers 10 (Last Season – 10)
- Seattle Seahawks 6 (Last Season – 7)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers 11.5 (Last Season – 13)
- Tennessee Titans 9.5 (Last Season – 12)
- Washington Commanders 7.5 (Last Season – 7)
Notice, the Cleveland Browns are OTB. Meaning they haven’t listed a line because they don’t the status of Deshaun Watson. But Ceasars had the Browns at 9.5.
Country music Superstar Eric Church is a huge North Carolina Tar Heel fan. So huge that he cancelled his show tomorrow night in San Antonio. As a result, Bud Light will be buying a round of beer at the River Walk in San Antonio tomorrow night at 8:00 P.M. That’s the exact day and time the cancelled concert was supposed to happen.
It’s April Fools Day
Here are some things to look forward to in April . . .
1. In sports, the Final Four in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament goes down tomorrow with Kansas vs. Villanova and Duke vs. North Carolina . . . then the championship game is Monday. Major League Baseball Opening Day is next Thursday. The Masters is also next weekend. And the NFL Draft is at the end of the month.
2. For movies, the Jake Gyllenhaal thriller “Ambulance” and “Sonic the Hedgehog 2” hit theaters next weekend . . . the Mark Wahlberg drama “Father Stu” will be released on April 13th . . . and the Nicolas Cage comedy “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent” comes out on the 22nd.
3. On TV, the Grammy Awards go down this Sunday after being postponed earlier this year due to Covid. And the CMT Music Awards are on the 11th.
Also, the Tony Hawk documentary “Until the Wheels Fall Off” premieres on HBO on Monday. The Netflix docuseries “Our Great National Parks” premieres on April 13th . . . that’s the one narrated by Barack Obama. The new “Kardashians” show premieres on Hulu on the 14th. And “Better Call Saul” returns to AMC on the 18th.
4. And finally, the holidays: The big one is Easter, which is on the 17th this year. But Tuesday is Deep Dish Pizza Day . . . National Beer Day is April 7th . . . National Pet Day is the 11th . . . Earth Day is the 22nd . . . and Arbor Day is April 29th.
The public’s share of the cost of building and operating the new football stadium in Buffalo could now exceed
$1.1 Billion. Which is drawing a lot of criticism from local and State government. When you consider some of that money could go towards the housing crisis, food insecurity, rise in violence and more in the State of New York.
The Bills will have to pay $900,000 in rent.
The 25-year-old woman at the center of a paternity lawsuit filed against Jerry Jones has claimed that she is not seeking money from the Cowboys owner.
But three weeks after the case became public, Jones’ lawyer claims Alexandra Davis has already received nearly $3 million over the years. That money apparently was used to pay for her full college tuition, a sport utility vehicle, a Sweet 16 birthday party and trips abroad.
Sure sounds like Jones’ is the father!
The Slapgate incident has taken the world by storm. When Will Smith walked up to the stage and slapped Chris Rock and shouted profanities at him afterward, it left the world speechless. Shaquille O’Neal praised Chris Rock for behaving in a professional manner while saying that he might not have done the same. On the ‘The Big Podcast.’ Shaq said “If I was in Rock’s place, things would have gone down very differently.
“Now, what I would have did, I would have told the people ‘lock the door’. There’s nobody leaving until I get a hold of him. If Denzel and Tyler Perry get in the way, they gonna get these hands.”
Tomorrow is Final Four day! At 6:09pm ET, you’ve got Villanova vs. Kansas (-4.5), and then North Carolina vs. Duke (-4) at 8:49pm ET. With only two games, you can have some fun and make some extra cash playing with someone of the available prop bets. Here are the ones to key in on.
- Total Three-Pointers Made On Saturday and Monday Combined (45.5) – That sounds like a huge number, until you divide it by three and realize that we’re talking about just over 15 three-pointers per game. If each team hits their per game average, this should happen. Take the over at -115.
- Total Points On Saturday/Ochai Agbaji (16.5) – Kansas has the edge over Villanova, and Agbaji has the tools to lead them to a win. Take the over here at -105.
- Total Points On Saturday/Paolo Banchero (17.5) – At -115, don’t even think about passing on the over.
- Most Outstanding Player – This is a hedging opportunity. Place a few bucks on Banchero (+275), Agbaji (+500), Jermaine Samuels (+800), and Collin Gillespie (+900)…and walk away a winner overall.
For many golfers, Augusta National is the holy grail of golf courses. A new survey shows just how much golfers are willing to give up just for the chance to play one round there.
- Shave Head – 2%
- A Year Without Alcohol –8%
- No Video Games For Three Years –1%
- Quit Golf For A Year After Playing That One Round –9%
- No Sex For A Year –0%
As far as how much they’d pay for the change, it breaks down by income:
- $20K and Below – $388
- $20K – $40K – $492
- $40K – $60K – $546
- $60K – $80K – $1,150
- $80K – $100K – $1,224
- $100K-plus – $3,184
Today is Friday April 1, 2022
Today in Sports and Pop Culture History:
52 years ago – In 1970, President Nixon signed a measure banning cigarette advertising on radio and television, to take effect after January 1st, 1971. This was a huge hit to sports advertising.
38 years ago – In 1984, the great Marvin Gaye was shot to death by his own father . . . who later pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and got off with probation.
37 years ago – In a 1985 April Fool’s Prank, “Sports Illustrated” claimed a rookie pitcher named Side Finch was planning to play for the Mets. They said he could throw 168 miles an hour, and that he trained at a monastery in Tibet.
26 years ago – In a 1996 April Fool’s Prank, Taco Bell said they had bought the Liberty Bell and were renaming it the “Taco Liberty Bell.” Outrage ensued.