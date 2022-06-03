Sports ‘n Stuff 6/3/22

JT with the lighter side of sports and entertainment news. follow JT on Insta: @thejtturk
A new study has found that women burn more fat if they exercise in the morning, while men burn more by working out in the evening.
For example, let’s say you’re looking to lose fat. Women who work out in the morning are more likely to lose excess belly fat, while men who work out in the evening burn more fat.
The study found that evening exercise in women “increases upper body muscular strength, power, and endurance, and improves overall mood and nutritional satiety. While men should work out instead of kicking back with a 12 pack of Miller Lite.
Today is national Doughnut day. Dunkin’ is offering one free donut if you buy a drink. Somebody get Mary Ann’s on the phone. Is an apple fritter considered a doughnut?
New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor was out of the lineup for Thursday’s contest against the Los Angeles Dodgers after he hurt his finger in a mishap at the team hotel.
Lindor accidentally slammed his hotel room door on his finger.
So far this year, Lindor is hitting .261 with eight home runs and 43 RBI through his first 52 appearances in 2022 and the Mets are in first place in the National League East.
The Celtics’ Al Horford made the most of his NBA Finals debut. The Boston star had played more playoff games than anyone in league history without making the Finals. On Thursday, he helped the Celtics take a 1-0 lead over Golden State. In 32 minutes, he had 26 points on 9 of 12 shooting and Boston wins game 1, 120-108..
How badly do we miss Johnny Depp playing the popular character Captain Jack Sparrow in “The Pirates of the Caribbean” franchise? Well, after the iconic Amber Heard verdict, it might just happen after all. According to sources, he might return to play the iconic character. A People.com report mentions that a former Disney executive feels that the Hollywood Star could return to the franchise given that Depp’s career is expected to bounce back following the case verdict.
More on Depp vs. Heard:
People are still clamoring to get a piece of the action from the trial.
Wristbands from the Fairfax County, Virginia, court — which were being hawked by scalpers at the height of the defamation trial — are now being auctioned online for big bucks.
Sellers on eBay are letting the public bid and buy their access bands from the case for three and four-figure price tags.
An orange wristband is going for $500, while a blue one is being sold for almost $5,000.
The 34th cover of the Madden game was revealed on Wednesday and it was Madden himself for the first time since 2000.
The cover uses the picture on the original Madden game, which came out in 1988 for the Apple II computer and adds “Thank you, coach.”
Madden died in December of last year at the age of 85.
Top Ten Madden Covers listed are
- Madden ’93
- Madden ’88
- 2004 Michael Vick
- 2012 Peyton Hillis
- 2008 Vince Young
- 2001 Eddie George
- 2023 John Madden, the same picture as the 1988 cover
- 2013 Calvin Johnson
- 2005 Ray Lewis
- 2017 Rob Gronkowski
14th WWE Hell in a Cell is Streaming this Sunday & pay per view on the Peacock features the headlining match will be Cody Rhodes taking on Seth Rollins
In Hockey last night
Coloroda Avalanche blanked the Edmonton Oilers 4-0 and take a 2-0 lead in the Western Conference Finals
Rangers host the Lightning tonight puck drops at 8 watch on ESPN. New York leads the Eastern Finals 1-0.
The Guardians got some help yesterday as Detroit beat the Twins and The White Sox lost to the Blue Jays
The G-Men are now in 2nd place in the Central only 4.5 games behind Minnesota as they take on the Orioles tonight with Shane Bieber on the Hill for Cleveland.
The Guardians are now 22-24
Today is Friday June 3
Today in Sports and Pop Culture History
222 years ago – In 1800, President John Adams moved to Washington, D.C. Unfortunately, the White House wasn’t finished yet, so he moved into a room above a Tavern.
134 years ago – In 1888, the poem “Casey at the Bat”, by Ernest Lawrence Thayer, was first published in the “San Francisco Daily Examiner”. He earned $5.
34 years ago 2003 – In 1988, the Tom Hanks comedy “Big” was released.
2003 – Barry Manilow suffered a broken nose after he accidentally walked into a wall at his home in Palm Springs, California and knocked himself unconscious. Although he passed out for four hours, he didn’t endure any lasting effects as doctors determined that surgery was not necessary.
Saddly Six years ago – In 2016, Muhammad Ali passed away at the age of 74.
Celebrating Birthdays
Mott the Hoople’s Ian Hunter is 83 he also wrote and recorded “Cleveland Rocks!”
“When we went to Cleveland, that was the first time we sold a club out.” He added “Cleveland was kind of like the Poland of America” they were cool!” He in turn thought Cleveland was the coolest place.
First Friday tonight with Chris Higbee performing at Centennial Plaza
Canton Bluesfest is tomorrow also at Centennial Plaza
St Haralambos Greek fest on 25th St NW Runs this weekend thru tomorrow night