Sports ‘n Stuff 3/9/22

It’s March Madness conference Tournament action started today
Our friends at wallethub.com have put together some pretty interesting facts
|March Madness Stats & Facts
• $13.8B: Corporate losses due to unproductive workers during March Madness.
• $1.16B: Annual revenue for the NCAA in 2021, more than double the amount earned in 2020 and toping pre-pandemic revenues ($1.12B).
• $8.1M: Salary for college basketball’s highest paid coach, Kentucky’s John Calipari (vs. $1.2M combined for University of Kentucky’s president and the state’s governor).
• 46X: Difference between the average NBA rookie’s salary ($3.3M) and a D1 men’s athlete basketball scholarship for a year ($71.4K).
• $10B: Estimated amount wagered on the 2022 NCAA tournament (roughly 30% more than the amount wagered on Super Bowl)
Big Ten Men’s tournament starts tonight at 6 when Nebraska takes on Northwestern –
Odds to win the tourney – Purdue (+220) is your strongest play by far, with Illinois (+370) also getting some attention. Michigan State (+2,000) did beat the Boilermakers a few weeks ago, so a longshot bet could make things interesting.
Ohio State odds to win the big ten tourney are +1,000.
A company used Google search data to find the most loved DESSERT in each state, and ice cream was #1 in five states . . . followed by Jell-O and Texas sheet cake, which were both #1 in four states, including Ohio.
Yesterday’s big NFL news centered around the QB’s. Aaron Rodgers staying in Green Bay and the Bronco’s trading Seattle for Russel Wilson. As the quarterback carousel continues to spin, the New York Giants are expected to make a run at free agent Mitchell Trubisky when the negotiating window opens next week, sources told ESPN. His move to be backup for a year at Buffalo may have been the smartest move in free agent history.
The lockout could be nearing a close. The International Draft has been a sticking point in negotiations with players, ex-players, executives and agents weighing in and providing their input.
Another huge negotiation has been the playoff format. At the moment it appears the sides are sticking with the 12-team postseason plan. The sides still haven’t been able to agree on a 14-team format as players seem to favor a 5-game initial series and ghost wins to give a nice advantage to division winners. MLB is against ghosts.
While not technically a strike — as the owners locked out the players, not the other way around — the latest lockout update is that the players are meeting with their board to discuss the owners offer, and potentially counter before the cancelation of more regular season games. Stay tuned!
The Arnold Classic, the annual bodybuilding competition in Columbus, held its first Slap Fighting Championship after an announcement by Schwarzenegger and YouTube star Logan Paul.
The contest featured male and female competitors in different weight classes taking turns hitting one another in the face with open hands for slap fight supremacy.
The women’s category was won by Adrianna Sledz, while Dawid “Zales” Zalewski won the men’s super heavyweight contest via TKO.
A North Carolina woman said her pet guinea pig unofficially set a Guinness World Record.
Gwen Ford said her guinea pig, Coco, attempted the world record for most tricks performed by a guinea pig in 1 minute.
Ford said Coco surpassed the goal, and she is now awaiting word from Guinness World Records about whether her pet is a new record holder. “He’ll likely retire from tricks now as he’s been gradually losing interest over the last 4 months,” Ford wrote. “I was really hoping he could fulfill this last accomplishment before he completely quit and he did!”
That Pig is retiring on top!
Today is Wednesday, March 9, 2022
Today in Pop Culture History
In a move that would make Cousin Eddie proud…
17 years ago – In 2005, Dave Matthews Band tour bus driver, Stefan Wohl, pleaded guilty to dumping 800 pounds of human waste from his vehicle’s septic tank through the open grating deck of Chicago’s Kinzie Street Bridge.
Celebrating Birthdays today:
Brian Bosworth is 57 (“Fansville” sheriff in Dr. Pepper commercials“Stone Cold,” “The Longest Yard”) (FAST FACT: The former Seattle Seahawks linebacker began acting in 1991)
Emmanuel Lewis, TV’s Webster is 51