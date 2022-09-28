Sports ‘n Stuff 9/28/22

JT with the lighter side of sports and entertainment news. follow JT on Insta: @thejtturk

Top 5 tv shows of all time

Rolling Stone released a list of hits 100 favorite TV shows Based on a pole by actors and show creators

1. Sopranos

2. Simpson

3. Breaking Bad

4. The Wire

5. Fleabag

6. Seinfeld

7. Mad Men

8. Cheers

9. Atlanta

10. Mary Tyler Moore Show

Aaron Judge hasn’t hit a homer in the last 7 games. He’s stuck at 60. Monday night, a Yankee fan inT oronto bought an entire section in the outfield for a chance to catch the 61st homer that never came?

Bleacher Reports weekly MLB Power Rankings

1. The Dodgers

2. Astros

3. Mets

4. Yankees

5. Braves

6. Guardians – The Guardians are 18-4 in their last 22 games and during that hot streak, they have gone from tied atop the AL Central to a comfortable cushion over the disappointing Chicago White Sox and Minnesota Twins. Not bad for the youngest team in the majors this year, and one that was just two games above .500 at the All-Star break.

Current Playoff Bracket

American League

No. 1 seed: Houston Astros (101-53), first-round bye

No. 2 seed: New York Yankees (94-58), first-round bye

No. 3 seed: Cleveland Guardians (86-67) vs. No. 6 seed: Seattle Mariners (83-69)

The NASCAR Cup Series from this past Sunday

18th Annual Auto Trader Echo Park Automotive 500

Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth Texas

Tyler Reddick was your winner

Cole Custer (wrecked) finished 35th out of 36 drivers

What the What???? Random Fact of the Day:

According to Chick-fil-A, the city that eats the most original chicken sandwiches is . . . Atlanta.

Joe Varden of The Athletic reported the Cavs are among the teams interested in trading for Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder as they look for a “proven three-and-D big body.”

The Suns agreed to excuse Crowder from training camp as they seek out a trade for the 32-year-old, who can play either the 3 or the 4 spot.

Pickelball is going Pro….just something else to wager on.

LeBron James and his business partner Maverick Carter, are purchasing a Major League Pickleball team as part of an all-star consortium.

* NBA stars Draymond Green and Kevin Love, are also part of the purchasing group.

* The team, whose name is yet to be determined, will be part of a four-team MLP expansion to 16 teams.

* Retired NFL champion Drew Brees and Milwaukee Bucks owner Marc Lasry also own MLP teams.

The NFL is in London this Sunday when the Vikings take on the Saints, Minnesota is a 3 pt. Favorite and Kickoff is at 9:30am. It’ll be broadcast on NFL Network.

Tristan Mckenzie and the Guardians will try to even their series with the Tampa Bay Rays after the Rays stole game 1 in 11 last night 6-5. Cleveland out hit Tampa 14-7 but you don’t get any points for that.

Game 2 of 3 tonight at 6:10 weather permitting

Today is Wednesday September 28, 2022

Today in Sports and Pop Culture History:

67 years ago – In 1955, The World Series was televised in color for the first time. The New York Yankees beat the Brooklyn Dodgers 6-to-5 in Game 1.

31 years ago – In 1991, Chris Farley, Chris Rock and Julia Sweeney became members of the “Saturday Night Live” cast.

18 years ago – In 2004, John Mayer released his song ”Daughters”. It went on to win a Grammy for Song of the Year.