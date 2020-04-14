Stark County Sheriff Investigating Speedway Robbery in Canton Township
WHBC News
CANTON TOWNSHIP (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Stark County Sheriff’s office is investigating a burglary that took place at an area gas station earlier this morning. Deputies received a call around 4:45 AM that the Speedway located at 3825 Southway Street was robbed.
Stark County Sheriff George Maier says three subjects, two males and one female, entered the gas station and demanded money from the clerk. The clerk originally thought the demand was a joke.
After reassuring the woman behind the counter that it was not a joke, a fight broke out between the clerk and the female suspect. Sheriff Maier says that the two male suspects did not get involved in the altercation. He added that there were multiple patrons at the gas station who also stood by and watched the fight continue.
Once the scuffle came to an end, the three suspects fled in a vehicle that was driven by another woman. Maier says that the four did not get away with any money or stolen items.
The clerk suffered minor injuries from the fight. Maier says she was treated on scene by Canton Township Fire/EMS.
Just hours after the incident, 18 year old Shania Yvonne Long of Massillon was arrested in connection with the robbery. Long was allegedly the get-away driver.
The three other suspects are still wanted. The Sheriff’s Office asks anyone with information on the incident contact them at 330-430-3800 or through the anonymous crime tip line at 330-451-3937.