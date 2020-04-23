Stark County Sheriff’s Office Makes K-9 Window Visits Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
CANTON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – While most of America stays at home, the Stark County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to take steps to engage with the community in a safe way.
“It is important that we continue to reach out and engage with our community anytime, but especially right now when we are forced to stay apart,” explained Sheriff George T. Maier. “Small acts of kindness go a long way and we wanted to show, in a safe way, that we remain dedicated to the citizens we serve.”
Perhaps the people who are taking the Stay at Home Order the hardest are senior citizens. While also being the highest at risk to catch the virus, those who live in nursing homes are unable to have loved ones visit.
Knowing this, Sergeant Mike Greene decided to pay a safe visit to nursing home residents at Allay Senior Care. Serfeant Greene was joined by Deputy Sherri Humes and K-9 Mylo, where the three stopped by the windows of nursing home residents to say hello.
“Our guests and staff are so thankful for our visit from the Stark County Sheriff’s Office and their K-9 unit,” said Melissa Redd, Admissions Director with Ally Senior Care in Canton. “The isolation caused by the coronavirus has been extremely hard on our guests that have not been able to enjoy in-person visits from family and friends. It was so wonderful to see everyone’s faces light up when the beautiful dogs came up to their windows. The support of our community has been amazing.”