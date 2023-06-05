Stark Engineer Seeking Comments on 2024 Paris Bridge Project

PARIS TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Stark County Engineer’s Office is taking comments on a proposed 2024 bridge rehab project.

It’s the bridge that carries Paris Avenue over abandoned railroad tracks just north of Route 30 in Paris Township.

The bridge would need to be closed next Summer and into the Fall.

Here’s more from the engineer’s office:

We welcome your questions and comments. To ensure the proposed project is viable and successful, Stark County Engineer and ODOT are seeking comments from the public about the social, environmental, and economic impacts of this proposed project. Issues you may wish to comment on include, but are not limited to, the effect of the project on residents, air quality, the local economy, and historic or cultural resources. To ensure your comments may be considered during project development, please submit them no later than July 1, 2023, via the information below.

Public participation is solicited without regard to race, color, sex, age, national origin or disability. The Ohio Department of Transportation is committed to providing access and inclusion and reasonable accommodation in its services, activities, programs and employment opportunities in accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and other applicable laws.

For further information or to submit formal comments, please contact Scott Basinger, P.E., Stark County Bridge Engineer, at 330-477-6781. Comments may also be submitted via email by visiting our website, www.starkcountyohio.gov/engineer.