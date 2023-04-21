Stark Home & Garden Event Moving to Center for Performance

Center for Performance at Hall of Fame Village. (WHBC News)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – New location for the Stark County Home and Garden Show this year.

It’s at the big bubble that’s the Center for Performance at the Hall of Fame Village.

And as big as the building is, it’s filled with landscapers, builders, remodelers and all the products you might need for that do-it-yourself project.

And with great savings, says the Building Industry Association of Stark and East Central Ohio.

Six local landscapers have massive displays that might provide a hint or two for your front or back yard.

And there are food trucks too

It’s Friday from Noon to 8 and Saturday from 10 to 6.

Admission is five dollars.

12 and under free.