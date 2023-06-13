Stark Hunger Task Force Extends Summertime Hours

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Stark County Hunger Task Force will offer extended, summertime-only hours at its Community Campus Food Pantry at the Ken Weber Community Campus of Goodwill.

The longer Monday through Friday hours are now in effect.

Here’s the information from the task force:

The temporary summer hours, which go into effect the week of June 12, are as follows:

Monday 9:15am-2:35pm

Tuesday & Wednesday 9:15am-3:35pm

Thursday 9:15am-2:35pm

Friday 9:15am-1:35pm

For more information about the SCHTF, visit starkhunger.org, call 330-455-6667, or email [email protected].