      Weather Alert

Stark Library to Add “Maker Studio” for Those Who Love to Create

Noah Hiles
Sep 9, 2019 @ 3:49pm

CANTON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Stark Library announced it will be adding a new Maker Studio later this month, which will feature different types of gadgets for those who love to create.

The Stark Library Maker Studio started as a monthly pop-up Maker Clinic and a handful of spotlight classes with the only equipment being a sewing machine, Cricut machine, and a VHS conversion kit. Due to the popularity of the programs it continues to grow with more classes and equipment being added. Equipment now includes:

• 3-D printers

• Poster Printers

• Badge/Button Makers

• Computerized Sewing Machines

• Vinyl Cutters

• Cricut Machines

• Embroidery Machines

• Grommet Machine

• VID Box VHS/DVD Converter

An open house celebration will be held from 5-7 pm on September 19. The Studio will be regularly open starting September 26, on Wednesdays and Thursdays from 1-4 pm. Main library is in downtown Canton at 715 Market Avenue North.

Popular Posts
Human Trafficking/Prostitution Sting In Belden Village Area
Manager Of Canton Bar Shot And Killed After Breaking Up Brawl
Pancake Mix could be Deadly!
Bank Robbery In Downtown Massillon
Police: Intoxicated Man Flees, Crashes Into Utility Pole