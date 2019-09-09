Stark Library to Add “Maker Studio” for Those Who Love to Create
CANTON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Stark Library announced it will be adding a new Maker Studio later this month, which will feature different types of gadgets for those who love to create.
The Stark Library Maker Studio started as a monthly pop-up Maker Clinic and a handful of spotlight classes with the only equipment being a sewing machine, Cricut machine, and a VHS conversion kit. Due to the popularity of the programs it continues to grow with more classes and equipment being added. Equipment now includes:
• 3-D printers
• Poster Printers
• Badge/Button Makers
• Computerized Sewing Machines
• Vinyl Cutters
• Cricut Machines
• Embroidery Machines
• Grommet Machine
• VID Box VHS/DVD Converter
An open house celebration will be held from 5-7 pm on September 19. The Studio will be regularly open starting September 26, on Wednesdays and Thursdays from 1-4 pm. Main library is in downtown Canton at 715 Market Avenue North.