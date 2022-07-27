State Fair Opens, Traditional Butter Cow Joined by ‘Friends’

The traditional "butter" cow and friends at the 2022 Ohio State Fair (Courtesy American Dairy Association Mideast)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Ohio State Fair opens on Wednesday, and with Opening Day, we learn more about the annual butter sculpture.

Inside the American Dairy Association cooler this year are the traditional cow, but also a pig, a lamb, a chicken and more.

The first time butter carvers have shown other animals besides cows.

Children are also depicted caring for the animals.

The fair runs through August 7.