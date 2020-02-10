State Lawmakers Aiming to Improve Bus Safety in Ohio
WHBC News
COLUMBUS (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Ohio House is looking over legislation that aims to provide better protection for students who ride the school bus. The School Bus Safety Act was passed unanimously by the Ohio Senate last week.
The fine of $500 for illegally passing a school bus would double if the bill is approved. After a first offense, the fines would then go all the way up to $2,500.
The state would also appropriate $500,000 buses to have safety cameras, something Senator Kirk Schuring believes would help enforce the law. The Bill would allow footage from the cameras on the buses to be used as evidence in the court of law.
Last but not least, the new legislation would help create awareness. If passed, the month of August would become “School Bus Safety Month.”
Schuring says with August being the month when kids head back to school, it would be an appropriate time to make sure everyone is reminded of the importance of their safety when traveling to get there.
