Summit County Sheriff’s Office Warns Public About Scam
SUMMIT COUNTY (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Summit County Sheriff’s Office wants the public to be aware of a potential scam going on in the area.
They say at least two targeted victims indicate that they were contacted on the phone by a “Lieutenant Sullivan” from the Sheriff’s Office and were told that they had a warrant out for their arrest for failing to appear for jury duty.
In order to avoid arrest, the victims were told they need to pay a fine. Thankfully neither victim fell for the scam. Those who receive a similar call should contact the Summit County Sheriff’s Office.