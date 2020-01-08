      Weather Alert

Summit County Sheriff’s Office Warns Public About Scam

Noah Hiles
Jan 8, 2020 @ 4:44pm

SUMMIT COUNTY (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Summit County Sheriff’s Office wants the public to be aware of a potential scam going on in the area.

They say at least two targeted victims indicate that they were contacted on the phone by a “Lieutenant Sullivan” from the Sheriff’s Office and were told that they had a warrant out for their arrest for failing to appear for jury duty.

In order to avoid arrest, the victims were told they need to pay a fine. Thankfully neither victim fell for the scam. Those who receive a similar call should contact the Summit County Sheriff’s Office.

