Surprise Choice: Congressman Receives Offer to Become University President
November 17, 2023 9:20AM EST
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The man who represents much of Stark County and much of eastern Ohio in Congress may soon be a university president.
The Board of Trustees of Youngstown State University has offered its leadership post to Representative Bill Johnson.
He is reportedly considering it.
He would succeed Jim Tressel.
There is currently an interim president in place.
There are on-campus objections to the choice.