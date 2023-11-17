Surprise Choice: Congressman Receives Offer to Become University President

Rep. Bill Johnson answers a question as East Palestine, Ohio Mayor Trent Conaway, rear, listens during a town hall meeting at East Palestine High School in East Palestine, Ohio, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023. The meeting was held to answer questions about the ongoing cleanup from the derailment on Feb, 3, of a Norfolk Southern freight train carrying hazardous material. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The man who represents much of Stark County and much of eastern Ohio in Congress may soon be a university president.

The Board of Trustees of Youngstown State University has offered its leadership post to Representative Bill Johnson.

He is reportedly considering it.

He would succeed Jim Tressel.

There is currently an interim president in place.

There are on-campus objections to the choice.