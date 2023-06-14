Taking Down Towering BF Goodrich History in Akron

Albert Brickman, left, tire checker for the Cleveland Transit System, shown ready to mount one of the rubberless synthetics on a transit bus, Aug. 16, 1942 in Cleveland, Ohio. W.E. Witwer, mileage engineer for B.F. Goodrich, makers of the experimental tires, supervises the installation. (AP Photo)

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A couple of very tall brick structures that scream out “Akron” every time you drive through town, they are coming down.

The two Goodrich smokestacks that have been around for over 100 years are considered unsafe.

the city reportedly has a $4.9 million state grant to remove asbestos and take the structures down.

The city is looking for a way to remember them, and your idea can be part of the discussion.