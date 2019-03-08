Tanker Truck Wreckage Still Burning

(WHBC) – The wreckage was still burning on Friday after a tanker truck carrying propane rolled over and exploded Thursday night in Carrollton.

Carroll County Sheriff Dale Williams says the crash happened on State Route 332 (Scio Road) at Penny Road, south of the village.

He says the 18-wheeler went off the right side of the road, took out 275 feet of guardrail, three telephone poles and went over the bank and down into a private lake.

The sheriff says the driver, 48 year old David William Ross, from Meadville, Pennsylvania, was thrown from the crash and killed.

Ross worked for Farmers Propane.

Several police and fire departments responded to the scene, as well as a hazardous materials crew.

The sheriff gave no estimate on how much longer the road would be closed.

He says they are reconstructing the accident to learn how it happened.