Teen Indicted on Adult Murder Charges in July 2022 Killing

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The 15-year-old Canton boy who police say shot a 45-year-old city man to death last summer has been indicted on murder charges by the Stark County grand jury.

Anthony Moore was transferred from the juvenile lockup to the Stark County jail last month with his bond set at a million dollars.

Craig Blackshear was shot to death on his front porch on 4th Street NW after he and Moore’s mother Megan Coladonato began arguing.

She was sentenced last month to a year and a half in prison on a related obstruction of justice charge.