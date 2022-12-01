Thousands Expected for Light Up Downtown

Courtesy Canton Regional Chamber of Commerce

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It’s a big night in Canton.

Thousands are expected for the annual Light Up Downtown event from 5:30 to 8:30 on Thursday evening.

There’s a stage show at Centennial Plaza at 6, and the arrival of Santa Claus and fireworks too at 6:45.

There are also horse and carriage rides and live reindeer on the streets.

There’s also the opportunity to check out the downtown Christmas tree on Central Plaza, donated by St Joseph Catholic Church.

And SARTA even has a “Little Roaming Railroad” you’ll want to check out.

There are goings-on in the Market Ave corridor from 8th Street to the north to 7th Street to the south.