Three Buckeyes Drafted In The First Round, Ten Total

Kenny Roda
Apr 26, 2020 @ 6:21pm
Ohio State defensive end Chase Young laughs on the sidelines during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Northwestern Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, in Evanston, Ill. Ohio State won 52-3. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Three Ohio State Buckeyes were among the first 19 picks in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

A total of ten OSU players were selected in the seven round draft.

1st Round:

DE- CHASE YOUNG #2 overall to the Redskins.

CB- JEFFREY OKUDAH #3 overall to the Lions.

CB- DAMON ARNETT #19 overall to the Raiders.

 

Seven other Buckeyes were drafted in the later rounds:

2nd Round:

RB- J.K. DOBBINS #55 overall to the Ravens

 

3rd Round:

DT- DAVON HAMILTON #73 to the Jaguars

OL- JONAH JACKSON #75 to the Lions

LB- MALIK HARRISON #97 to the Ravens

 

6th Round:

S- JORDAN FULLER #199 to the Rams

 

7th Round:

WR- K.J. HILL #220 to the Chargers

DT- JASHON CORNELL #235 to the Lions.

