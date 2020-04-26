Three Buckeyes Drafted In The First Round, Ten Total
Ohio State defensive end Chase Young laughs on the sidelines during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Northwestern Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, in Evanston, Ill. Ohio State won 52-3. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Three Ohio State Buckeyes were among the first 19 picks in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft.
A total of ten OSU players were selected in the seven round draft.
1st Round:
DE- CHASE YOUNG #2 overall to the Redskins.
CB- JEFFREY OKUDAH #3 overall to the Lions.
CB- DAMON ARNETT #19 overall to the Raiders.
Seven other Buckeyes were drafted in the later rounds:
2nd Round:
RB- J.K. DOBBINS #55 overall to the Ravens
3rd Round:
DT- DAVON HAMILTON #73 to the Jaguars
OL- JONAH JACKSON #75 to the Lions
LB- MALIK HARRISON #97 to the Ravens
6th Round:
S- JORDAN FULLER #199 to the Rams
7th Round:
WR- K.J. HILL #220 to the Chargers
DT- JASHON CORNELL #235 to the Lions.