Three Taken to Hospital from Crash on Route 62 in Plain

Jim Michaels
Mar 15, 2022 @ 5:50am
Courtesy Stark County Sheriff's Office

PLAIN TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Three people were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries from a five-car accident in Plain Township Monday morning, according to the Stark County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash involving five vehicles was on busy Route 62 near Rowland Avenue NE at about 6:45 a.m.

One vehicle ended up on its roof.

No word on how the accident happened.

Deputies continue investigating.

Route 62 was closed for three hours.

