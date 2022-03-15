Three Taken to Hospital from Crash on Route 62 in Plain
Courtesy Stark County Sheriff's Office
PLAIN TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Three people were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries from a five-car accident in Plain Township Monday morning, according to the Stark County Sheriff’s Office.
The crash involving five vehicles was on busy Route 62 near Rowland Avenue NE at about 6:45 a.m.
One vehicle ended up on its roof.
No word on how the accident happened.
Deputies continue investigating.
Route 62 was closed for three hours.