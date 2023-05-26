Tina Turner Showed Some Love for Cleveland, Northeast Ohio

FILE – Tina Turner performs at New York’s Madison Square Garden on Aug. 1, 1985. Turner will be inducted to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. The ceremony, to be held at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, will be simulcast on SiriusXM and air later on HBO. (AP Photo/Ray Stubblebine, File)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – Tina Turner’s love for Cleveland may have had something “to do with” the location of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

The pop music star in 1985 wrote a letter to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Foundation, lobbying for the rock hall to be built in Cleveland.

There are also memorable performances at the former Coliseum and other area venues.

Tina Turner died Wednesday at age 83.