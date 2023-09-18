News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Trial Underway in 2022 Death of Akron Teen

By Jim Michaels
September 18, 2023 8:45AM EDT
Share
Trial Underway in 2022 Death of Akron Teen
Courtesy Cyndi Liming Facebook post

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Two Akron brothers are back in a Summit County Common Pleas courtroom on Monday.

21-year-old Deshawn and 20-year-old Tyler Stafford are on trial in the June 2022 death of 17-year-old Ethan Liming in the parking lot of the I-Promise School.

They are charged with involuntary manslaughter.

They had been charged with murder.

You’ll recall that friends of Liming “surprised” the Staffords and others on the outdoor school basketball court late at night by firing a water pellet gun at them.

A fight ensued, and the autopsy shows Liming hit his head on the pavement.

The trial started on Friday.

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

Two Canton Men Facing Manslaughter Charges in Overdose Deaths
3

Homicide, Arrest in Akron
4

Ken's Top 10 H.S. Football Teams In Stark County
5

Changes Coming to 2 City Parks