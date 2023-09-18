Trial Underway in 2022 Death of Akron Teen

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Two Akron brothers are back in a Summit County Common Pleas courtroom on Monday.

21-year-old Deshawn and 20-year-old Tyler Stafford are on trial in the June 2022 death of 17-year-old Ethan Liming in the parking lot of the I-Promise School.

They are charged with involuntary manslaughter.

They had been charged with murder.

You’ll recall that friends of Liming “surprised” the Staffords and others on the outdoor school basketball court late at night by firing a water pellet gun at them.

A fight ensued, and the autopsy shows Liming hit his head on the pavement.

The trial started on Friday.