Tribe And White Sox Rained Out
CLEVELAND INDIANS ANNOUNCE
June 2 GAME VS. Chicago white sox POSTPONED;
RESCHEDULED FOR SPLIT
DOUBLEHEADER ON Thursday, SEPTEMBER 23
Exchange details, based on method of purchase,
available at Indians.com/ScheduleChanges
CLEVELAND, OH — The Cleveland Indians announced today’s (June 2) game against the Chicago White Sox has been postponed due to inclement weather and has been rescheduled as a split doubleheader for September 23, with the makeup game starting at 1:10 p.m. ET and the originally scheduled September 23 game starting at 6:10 p.m. ET. Gates for the makeup game will open at 12:00PM ET while gates for the original September 23 game will open at 5:00 p.m. ET. Fans will be cleared from the stadium between games.
Fans holding tickets to the June 2 game can use their exact same ticket to enter the 1:10 p.m. September 23 game and do not have to exchange (they will not be allowed to attend the night game). If they are unable to attend the makeup game on September 23 they will be able to exchange into one of 13 different game options.
Season Ticket Holders
Season Ticket Holders can exchange for tickets to any game that is available through the My Tickets Exchange program starting today at 1:00 p.m. ET.
- Tickets must be exchanged by Thursday, September 23 at 11 a.m. ET
- Season Ticket Holders have more flexibility than ever before to select their seating location within the ballpark, subject to availability
- For more information on exchanging tickets, please visit https://www.mlb.com/indians/tickets/season-tickets/exchange-faq
Single-game Ticket Purchasers
Indians.com purchasers holding tickets dated June 2 from the Indians (Indians.com) can attend the September 23 game at 1:10 p.m. without exchanging. If they are unable to attend the September 23 contest, they must exchange their tickets online only at Indians.com/mytickets for one of 13 different game options. All exchanges must be made no later than September 23 at 11 a.m. All District Tickets and tickets purchased at the Progressive Field Box Office must call 216-420-HITS for any exchanges.
- Beginning today at 1:00 p.m. ET, fans can exchange their tickets online only at Indians.com in their My Tickets account
- Ticket exchanges are final and must be completed in one transaction. All tickets must be exchanged into the same game
- If fans encounter any issues, they can call 216-420-HITS
StubHub Purchasers
StubHub purchasers will be contacted directly by StubHub. Tickets purchased on StubHub for the June 2 game will still be accepted for the 1:10 p.m. game on Sept. 23.
DETAILED INDIANS RAINOUT/RESCHEDULED GAME POLICY ON INDIANS.COM/SCHEDULECHANGES