Tribe Fest 2021 Canceled

(official Indians release) 10-12-20
CLEVELAND INDIANS STATEMENT
ON TRIBE FEST 2021
Cleveland, OH—The Cleveland Indians today announced that Tribe Fest 2021 will be canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic:
“Keeping the safety and health of our fans, players and front office personnel top of mind, the Cleveland Indians will not be holding Tribe Fest in 2021. Our organization deeply misses the Tribe community and is hopeful to see fans back at Progressive Field next season in 2021 and bring back Tribe Fest in January 2022.”