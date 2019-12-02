      Weather Alert

Tribe, Red Sox Make A Trade

Kenny Roda
Dec 2, 2019 @ 12:13pm

(official Indians release)

INDIANS & RED SOX COMPLETE TRADE

 CLEVELAND, OH – The Cleveland Indians today announced the following transactions relative to the 2020 Major League roster:

 Acquired C SANDY LEÓN from the Boston Red Sox in exchange for RHP ADENYS BAUTISTA.

 Designated RHP JAMES HOYT for assignment.

 León, 30, has split his eight-year Major League career between the Washington Nationals and Boston Red Sox, compiling a career batting average of .221 (258-for-1169) with 51 2B, 25 HR and 123 RBI in 392 games.  Since being acquired by the Red Sox in March 2015, Boston pitchers have posted a 3.74 ERA with Sandy behind the plate, the fifth-lowest mark among Major League catchers (min. 300 GS)

Additionally, his 32.2% career caught stealing percentage (58-for-122) is fifth-highest among active Major League catchers.  The Maracaibo, Venezuela native’s 2018 fielding pct. (.999, 1 error/814 total chances) led American League catchers. The switch-hitting backstop batted .192 (33-for-172) in 65 games for the Sox this past season. 

 

