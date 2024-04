A trumpeter swan and one of her cygnets paddle around at the Brookfield Zoo in Brookfield, Ill., Thursday June 21, 2001. Two trumpter swan cygnets were hatched at the zoo June 5, 2001 and will eventually be released into the wild. Brookfield is participating in a program for the once endangered species. (AP Photo/Charles Bennett)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – An endangered species, now thriving.

The ODNR has removed the trumpeter swan from the state’s threatened species list after nearly 30 years.

The department says the recovery of the trumpeter rivals the restoration of the bald eagle and osprey.

Ohio’s trumpeter swan population today stands at around 900.