TUESDAY UPDATE: Just Under 4400 New Cases
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A bit of a bump in reported coronavirus cases on Tuesday, but still much lower than even a week ago.
The Ohio Department of Health reported just under 4400 new cases, with 57 of them from Stark County.
375 more people with COVID have passed away, according to the latest twice-weekly figure.
Here are your Tuesday numbers:
Tues Feb 8
Ohio: 2,617,104 total cases (+4385), 34,592 deaths (+375)
Stark: 78,805 total cases (+57), 1577 deaths (+12