Turnpike Snow Plows Get Names, They’re Very Creative

In this Sept. 29, 2011, file photo, traffic rolls on the Ohio Turnpike in Strongsville, Ohio. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan, File)

BEREA, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – Participants in a contest to name some of the snow plows we’ll be seeing soon on the Ohio Turnpike were quite creative.

Winning names included “control salt delete”, “Clearapathra” and “the Big Leplowski”.

Even “plow chicka plow plow”.

Winners got $100 gift cards.