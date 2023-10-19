Tusc Sheriff, Others Seek Canton Man, Considered ‘Dangerous’

NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (News talk 1480 WHBC) – A Canton man is being sought by the Tuscarawas County sheriff, U.S Marshals and other police agencies.

This, after he was pursued in a stolen car from Uhrichsville to New Philadelphia Tuesday night; he jumped out of the car on Abbey Road near I-77.

The sheriff’s office says 44-year-old Joshua Houston has multiple warrants for his arrest.

The car was stolen from a car lot near the intersection of Raff Road and Southway Street SW.

The Tuscarawas County sheriff says Houston should be considered dangerous, especially if he’s cornered.

Call 9-1-1 if you see him.