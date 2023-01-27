Two Belden Village Intersections Make Top Ten Stark Hazardous List

Aerial view of Belden Village Street and Whipple Avenue NW (Courtesy SCATS)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Probably not a big surprise.

Two of the top ten Most Hazardous Intersections in Stark County are in the Belden Village Mall area.

That includes where Belden Village Street crosses Whipple Avenue NW, including the ramps to and from I-77.

There were 32 crashes there in 2021.

Also on the list: the intersection of Whipple and Everhard Road NW, even though a safety project was done there a few years back.

There were 38 cashes there in 2021, but they say before the improvement project, crashed totaled over 50 per year.

The top ten list is based on 2021 crash statistics.