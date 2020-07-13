Uhrichsville Man Indicted for Murder and Aggravated Arson
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A new development in a murder case that took place a few months back in Tuscarawas County.
This afternoon it was announced that the Tuscarawas County Grand Jury handed down a five-count indictment against Michael A. Lynch, 30, of Uhrichsville, Ohio, in connection with the May 16, 2020 death of Donald Fox-Miller, 24, of Dennison, Ohio, resulting from a fire in a garage on Grant Street in Dennison.
Fox-Miller’s mother and sister also suffered minor injuries from the blaze. Dennison police say Fox-Miller and Lynch knew each other prior to the incident.
The indictment includes four counts of aggravated arson, all felonies of the first degree, and one count of murder, an unclassified felony. Lynch was arrested on May 16, and his matter was bound over to the grand jury at a May 26 preliminary hearing in the Tuscarawas County Court. His bail is set at $200,000.
A press release sent to WHBC News says Lynch is expected to be arraigned later this week.