US Marshals: Perry Teen Found OK, 20-Year-Old Man Arrested

CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – An unnamed 20-year-old man faces charges in connection with the safe recovery of a 14-year-old Perry Township girl.

She was reported missing on Saturday.

The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force says the teen was located at a home on West 60th Street in Cleveland.

Officers from the Perry Township and Cleveland police departments assisted in the Monday evening recovery.

Charges are pending for the 20-year-old.

Perry Police Chief Bryan Taylor encourages parents to have open and honest discussions with their children about safety and responsibility.

U.S. Marshal for the Northern District of Ohio Pete Elliott says “the ability to…recover these children quickly can make all the difference”.