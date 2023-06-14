Vance Takes Action as Trump Arraigned in Miami

Former President Donald Trump speaks as he visits Versailles restaurant on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Miami. Trump appeared in federal court Tuesday on dozens of felony charges accusing him of illegally hoarding classified documents and thwarting the Justice Department’s efforts to get the records back. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON, DC (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – U.S. Senator from Ohio JD Vance says he will take action in light of the indictment of former President Trump.

He says he plans to place a hold on all of President Biden’s nominees for the Justice Department.

Vance says even a good person moving into the department will be used to attack the president’s political opponents.

And he says that must stop and there must be consequences for such activity.

The move would not stop Senate Democrats from confirming nominees if they have the votes, but it requires a scheduled vote on each one.