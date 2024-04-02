Visit Canton Provides More Cultural Tourism Grants

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – 19 Stark County organizations are receiving a total of $214,000 in Cultural Tourism Grants from Visit Canton.

the Canton Museum of Art will see $20,000 for a Timken Art Collection special exhibit starting in August.

And EN-RICH-MENT receives a $20,000 check to help pay the headliners for this Summer’s African-American Arts Festival at Centennial Plaza.

Here’s the entire list, courtesy of Visit Canton:

Canton Museum of Art | Timken Art Special Exhibit

$20,000 – Support out-of-county marketing initiatives for the special exhibit, 400 Years of European and American Masterworks, from the Timken Museum of Art Collection. Anticipated to be on display August 2024 through March 2025.

EN-RICH-MENT | African-American Arts Festival

$20,000 – Support of national headliners, Pieces of a Dream and Johnny Britt, as mainstage entertainment at the African-American Arts Festival on July 20 in Centennial Plaza.

National First Ladies Library & Museum | Leaders in Literacy: First Ladies as Teachers, Educators, and Librarians

$19,000 – Support of new, out-of-county marketing initiatives to promote the new exhibit, opening on May 1.

Massillon Museum | Meet the World at MassMu

$ 16,358 – Support of out-of-county marketing initiatives and special event programming for 2024 exhibits.

Canton Museum of Art | Spring/Summer Exhibitions 2024

$13,545 – Support of new, out-of-county marketing initiatives for spring and summer exhibitions, opening March 2024.

Canton Museum of Art | Summer/Fall Exhibitions 2024

$13,260 – Support of new, out-of-county marketing initiatives for spring and summer exhibitions, opening July 2024.

Jackson Township | The Nash Family Amphitheater 2024 Summer Concert Series

$13,000 – Support of new, out-of-county marketing initiatives for 10 shows in the Summer Concert Series.

Canton Palace Theatre | Construction Kick-Off Concert

$12,500 – Support of a national headliner as mainstage entertainment during the final event before construction of the 100th Anniversary Capital Project begins.

Hartville Kitchen | 2024 Hartville Kitchen Concert Series

$ 11,911.50 – Support of new, out-of-county marketing initiatives for 25 shows, part of a national and regional recording artist concert series.

Canton Museum of Art | Winter Exhibitions 2025

$10,650 – Support of new, out-of-county marketing initiatives for spring and summer exhibitions, opening November 2024.

Canton Symphony Orchestra | MasterWorks Series Marketing Support

$9,000 – Support of new, out-of-county marketing initiatives for the MasterWorks Series.

Queer in Canton | Stark Pride Festival 2024

$7,750 – Support of national headliner, David Hernandez, and regional act, FunkyardX, for mainstage entertainment at Stark Pride Festival on June 8 at Centennial Plaza.

Canton Ballet | “Come Dance with Me”

$ 5,550 – Support of guest principal dancer and live music performed by The John Trapani Big Band at the April 12 and April 14 performances at Canton Palace Theatre.

Stark Parks | Summer Serenades in the Park

$5,115 – Support of new, out-of-county marketing initiatives and music rental for live music performances in partnership with the Canton Symphony Orchestra throughout Stark Parks.

Canton Symphony Orchestra | Gospel Joins Symphony

$5,000 – Support of guest conductor and music fees for Dr. Henry Panion during the performance on June 15 at Umstattd Hall.

Canton Ballet | “The Nutcracker”

$ 4,400 – Support of guest principal dancers and new, out-of-county marketing initiatives for December 13-15 performances at the Canton Palace Theatre.

Strauss Studios | Event Funding for Strauss Studios

$3,767.50 – Support of new, out-of-county marketing initiatives and local and regional musicians for exhibit openings at Strauss Studios during Canton’s First Friday programming.

Canton Symphony Orchestra | “Ragtime” Production

$3,500 – Support of guest artist fees for live production of “Ragtime” in partnership with the Players Guild Theatre on August 17 at Umstattd Hall.

720 Market | 720 Market 2024 Season

$ 3,450 – Support of new entertainment for the 720 MKTs and CAMP Creative hands-on art activities throughout the April-October markets.

Canton Fine Arts Associates | Christkindl Markt 2024

$3,000 – Support of new, out-of-county marketing ad buys for the November 8-9 artisan market at the Cultural Center for the Arts and Canton Museum of Art.

720 Market | 720 Holiday Village at Oakwood Square

$2,600 – Support of new entertainment at the new Holiday Village during weekends in November and December at Oakwood Square Plaza.

Hall of Fame City Comic Con | Guest Comic Artist Appearance

$2,500 – Support of national headliner, guest comic appearance fees at Hall of Fame City Comic Con on September 28 at the Canton Memorial Civic Center.

Sing Stark | Sing Stark Gospel production of “Revival”

$ 2,450 – Support of guest artist fees and organ rental for the November 23 performance at the Cultural Center for the Arts Theater.

McKinley Presidential Library & Museum | McKinley Museum Marketing Initiatives

$1,975 – Support of new, out-of-county marketing initiatives to promote 2024 exhibits.

Canton Symphony Orchestra | The Divergent Sounds Series

$1,400 – Support of new, out-of-county marketing initiatives to promote the Divergent Sounds Series taking place on select dates from January through May at The Auricle.

Seat of the Pants | “The Women of Lockerbie” Theatrical Production

$1,125 – Support of out-of-county marketing initiatives to promote performances over July 12-28 at Malone University.

Greater Stark County Urban League, Inc. | Melba Moore Still Standing

$1,000 – Support of national headliner, Melba Moore, as mainstage headliner for Ladies Night Dinner Theater on May 12 at the Cultural Center for the Arts

Sing Stark | Vox Audio: Making Spirits Bright

$900 – Support of string quartet guest artist fees for the December 8 performance at the Cultural Center for the Arts.

1/6th of the Visit Canton budget goes to these grants.